Court hearing resumes in animal abuse case for owner of Liz & George Farms

Round two of a hearing to decide whether a local man goes to trial for animal abuse continues in court on Friday.

Gregory Havican, owner of Liz & George Farms, appeared before Magisterial District Judge Brian McGowan as his preliminary hearing resumed.

On Jan. 17, witnesses previously testified against Havican and recalled what they said were inhumane conditions of animals and pets on the farm.

A former employee recalled one dog being stiff like a board with its nose and mouth curled back like it had been chewed on.

Havican is charged with 79 felony counts, including aggravated cruelty to animals based on neglect, and a total of 163 counts of animal cruelty including all summaries and misdemeanors.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.