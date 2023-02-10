Read full article on original website
Related
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
assetservicingtimes.com
Credit Suisse acquires MK&C as part of CS First Boston carveout
Credit Suisse acquires MK&C as part of CS First Boston carveout. Credit Suisse Group has successfully acquired M. Klein & Company’s (MK&C’s) investment banking business The Klein Group, making further progress with the carveout of Credit Suisse First Boston (CS First Boston) announced in October 2022. Michael Klein...
assetservicingtimes.com
SIFMA advises modernisation of US corporate actions
SIFMA advises modernisation of US corporate actions. SIFMA, in collaboration with Ernst & Young (EY), has published a report on the need for standardisation around corporate action announcements in the US, outlining objectives for a modern corporate actions environment and culminating in a call to action for the industry. Findings...
assetservicingtimes.com
Daniel Gamba swaps BlackRock for Northern Trust
Northern Trust has appointed Daniel Gamba as president of its asset management business and member of the bank’s management group, effective 3 April. He will report to CEO Michael O’Grady. Gamba joins Northern Trust from BlackRock, where he has spent more than 22 years. He began his tenure...
Comments / 0