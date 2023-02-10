Open in App
Southington, CT
See more from this location?
New Britain Herald

Southington resident who authorities say served as local foster parent sentenced to seven years in prison on sexual assault, child pornography charges

By JUSTIN MUSZYNSKI @MUSZYNSKIBP,

10 days ago
SOUTHINGTON - A Southington resident who officials say served as a local foster parent has been sentenced to seven......
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy