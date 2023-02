These pants are made for walkin'

Making workwear cool since 1922. Photo courtesy of Dickies

More thanafter its birth, the world’s No. 1 work apparel manufacturer is bringing itsback to its hometown.Fort Worth-based workwear company Dickies recently announced a partnership with Backlot Studio on South Main Street to founded the clothing company, making basic overalls. Dickies soon expanded to jumpsuits and slacks, eventually creatingfor all hard-working folk.Let’s peek into the past at some of our favorite1 / 10

Images by Dickies. Graphics by FTWtoday

2 / 10

Images by Dickies. Graphics by FTWtoday3 / 10

Images by Dickies. Graphics by FTWtoday

4 / 10

Images by Dickies. Graphics by FTWtoday5 / 10

Images by Dickies. Graphics by FTWtoday

6 / 10

Images by Dickies. Graphics by FTWtoday7 / 10

Images by Dickies. Graphics by FTWtoday

8 / 10

Images by Dickies. Graphics by FTWtoday9 / 10

Images by Dickies. Graphics by FTWtoday

10 / 10

Images by Dickies. Graphics by FTWtoday

— the 1981 ad featuring Dickies-clad models standing inside