Big Cardinals head coaching update revealed

So far this offseason, the Denver Broncos , the Carolina Panthers , and the Houston Texans have all found their next head coaches, but the Arizona Cardinals have yet to complete their coaching search. And now we have a little insight as to why it’s taken so long, and when the team will announce their decision.

According to league insider Ian Rapoport, Cardinals team owner Michael Bidwill has been preoccupied with hosting this year’s Super Bowl and isn’t expected to make a decision until next week.

“Michael Bidwill, the Cardinal’s owner, is not just the Cardinal’s owner. He’s also the defacto host of the Arizona Super Bowl. So he has been busy,” Rapoport said. “He’s been flying around his own plane, of course, as we know. He’s been going to events, he’s been pulled in a lot of different directions,” Rapoport said. “So to hone in and just complete a coaching search when there’s really no urgency to do so with all of this going on… Plus, you’re probably not going to announce it before the Super Bowl, anyway. They are taking their time. They have an interview tomorrow and I would expect some sort of head coaching announcement after the Super Bowl is played. Probably early next week.”

Meanwhile, the team has a second interview scheduled with Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo , who appears to be a frontrunner for the job .

