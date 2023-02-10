Open in App
The Comeback

Big Cardinals head coaching update revealed

By Kevin Harrish,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHntS_0kjGDneo00

So far this offseason, the Denver Broncos , the Carolina Panthers , and the Houston Texans have all found their next head coaches, but the Arizona Cardinals have yet to complete their coaching search. And now we have a little insight as to why it’s taken so long, and when the team will announce their decision.

According to league insider Ian Rapoport, Cardinals team owner Michael Bidwill has been preoccupied with hosting this year’s Super Bowl and isn’t expected to make a decision until next week.

“Michael Bidwill, the Cardinal’s owner, is not just the Cardinal’s owner. He’s also the defacto host of the Arizona Super Bowl. So he has been busy,” Rapoport said. “He’s been flying around his own plane, of course, as we know. He’s been going to events, he’s been pulled in a lot of different directions,” Rapoport said. “So to hone in and just complete a coaching search when there’s really no urgency to do so with all of this going on… Plus, you’re probably not going to announce it before the Super Bowl, anyway. They are taking their time. They have an interview tomorrow and I would expect some sort of head coaching announcement after the Super Bowl is played. Probably early next week.”

Meanwhile, the team has a second interview scheduled with Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo , who appears to be a frontrunner for the job .

[ Ian Rapoport ]

The post Big Cardinals head coaching update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Andy Reid replacement candidate revealed
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
NFL Fans Share ‘Proof’ Super Bowl was ‘Rigged’
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
Ezekiel Elliott will only return to Cowboys in 2023 on one condition
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Some Chiefs fans ‘ashamed’ of Super Bowl parade
Kansas City, MO4 hours ago
DK Metcalf’s awesome athleticism has sports world buzzing
Seattle, WA2 days ago
New Geno Smith, Seahawks update revealed
Seattle, WA2 days ago
MLB world reacts to player’s brave announcement
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Zac Taylor shares bold message his Bengals future
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Ryan Day gets brutally honest about heartbreaking losses
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Jonathan Gannon explains Eagles defensive failure
Philadelphia, PA11 hours ago
NFL world reacts to Chiefs’ message for Eric Bieniemy
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Patrick Beverley signing with new NBA team
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
NFL world reacts to potential Rex Ryan return
Denver, CO1 day ago
Broncos legend shares reaction to Sean Payton hire
Denver, CO2 days ago
Former player had special message for Andy Reid
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Rick Pitino goes on incredible NIL rant after game
New Rochelle, NY2 days ago
Two Recent Rulings Shed New Light on Michael Irvin Alleged Misconduct Case
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Dodgers hire former NL All-Star to organization
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy