Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
WFLA

Florida lawmakers vote to expand DeSantis’ migrant flight program

By Athina Morris,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oK3p9_0kjGBdcI00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration can continue to use taxpayer dollars to relocate migrants from any state in the country under a bill passed Friday in the Florida House.

SB 6B was one of several controversial bills being discussed during the special session in Tallahassee. The measure formally creates the Unauthorized Alien Transport Program, enabling Florida to move migrants from anywhere in the U.S.

DeSantis drew controversy last year when he used taxpayer money to organize flights for 49 migrants, most Venezuelan refugees, from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Bradenton Proud Boys member pleads guilty to felony charge in Capitol riot, faces decades in prison

The move raised legal questions as to whether the DeSantis administration had violated state law since none of the migrants had been in Florida.

Attorneys for the migrants filed a class-action lawsuit alleging they were misled to into agreeing to board the flights and accused DeSantis of executing “a premeditated, fraudulent, and illegal scheme … for the sole purpose of advancing their own personal, financial and political interests.”

Last June, DeSantis signed a budget that set aside $12 million “to facilitate the transport of unauthorized aliens out of Florida.”

He ordered lawmakers to meet in a special session this week to consider a bill that will expand the program and allow the state to move migrants from anywhere in the U.S.

Livestreaming police during traffic stops protected by First Amendment, appeals court rules

“The Federal Government has failed to secure the nation’s borders” and has “proven itself unwilling to address this crisis,” the bill states. “Without such action” by Florida lawmakers, “detrimental effects” could occur, like “increased crime, diminished economic opportunities and wages for American workers, and burdens on the education and health care systems.”

The Republican-controlled House passed the measure on a 77-34 vote Friday, sending it to the governor’s desk.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State
Florida woman, 85, killed in alligator attack
Fort Pierce, FL4 hours ago
‘I was yelling my dad wasn’t dead!’: Woman’s father found breathing after Clearwater medics pronounced him dead
Clearwater, FL1 hour ago
Florida woman’s trip to gas station wins her $1 million from lottery
Groveland, FL5 hours ago
Most Popular
10th annual LOCALTOPIA kicks off in St. Petersburg
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Semi trailer breaks open, dumps 40K pounds of mail on interstate
Crown Point, IN4 hours ago
Florida woman arrested for throwing 7 puppies near animal shelter
Ocala, FL4 hours ago
Man shot, killed in Florida 1 week before his wedding, report says
Tampa, FL2 hours ago
Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Lakeland, North Port make list of top US ‘boomtowns’
Lakeland, FL8 hours ago
Woman admits to murdering best friend for $9 million from ‘catfish’ account
Anchorage, AK8 hours ago
Do not shoot down these balloons
Rochester, NY2 days ago
VIDEO: Sailboat crashed into the side of Gandy Bridge
Tampa, FL1 day ago
WATCH: Deer jumps into elementary school classroom, stumbles on floors
Evergreen, AL6 hours ago
How much do NBA All-Star players get paid?
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Woman funded 6-month gambling spree at Vegas resort with $10M fraud scheme, lawsuit alleges
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Woman accidentally breaks $42K balloon dog sculpture at Florida art fair
Miami, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy