Mariah Carey Drops ‘It’s a Wrap’ EP After Song’s Viral Revival

Surprise, dahhlings! Mariah Carey revealed a special treat for her fans on Friday (Feb. 10) in the form of a new EP celebrating her 2009 deep cut “It’s a Wrap.”

“lIT’S A WRAP!!” the icon shared on Instagram announcing the release, “by popular lamb demand, EP out now!”

The four-track project contains the original album cut from 2009’s Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel and the Mary J. Blige-assisted remix originally included as a bonus track on 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse , as well as a TikTok-friendly sped-up version and a new three-minute edit of the song.

The EP’s arrival comes on the heels of Mimi turning the fan favorite into a viral hit thanks to the “It’s a Wrap” TikTok challenge she launched after the start of the new year. In addition to giving Carey a dose of post-holiday glee as she watched thousands of Lambs lip-synch to the song, the challenge also gave “It’s a Wrap” a massive streaming bump , earning more than one million weekly streams as of the start of February.

Prior to the kiss-off’s unexpected revival, the singer-songwriter wrapped up her absolute domination of yet another holiday season with “All I Want for Christmas Is You” returning to the summit of the Billboard Hot 100 for four consecutive weeks from the middle of December through the beginning of January. The chart achievement marked the modern holiday classic’s fourth year topping the chart since it first became Carey’s nineteenth career No. 1 in 2019.

Check out Mariah’s announcement and stream the It’s a Wrap EP below.