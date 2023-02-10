Rain and storms are headed to Tampa Bay this weekend. When will they get here?

A delayed cold front could bring rain and thunderstorms to the Tampa Bay area Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. In this photo, vehicles negotiated wet roads as rain fell at War Veterans Memorial Park in St. Petersburg in July 2001. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

A cold front making its way to Tampa Bay has slowed down, which has delaying stormy weather and cool air that was originally forecast to start arriving Friday afternoon.

The stalled cold front will instead bring stormy weather for much of the day Saturday. Storms will begin overnight Friday into Saturday morning, said Paul Close, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tampa Bay Office. Another batch of stronger showers and thunderstorms will pass through the area Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

“That’s where there could be some strong, gusty winds,” Close said. “Just north of Tampa Bay, there could be an isolated water spout or tornado.”

Spectrum Bay News 9 tweeted a screenshot of a line of storms, some showing areas of orange and red on the radar, reaching Tampa Bay about 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Weather Service is calling for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Saturday. The chance for showers increases Saturday afternoon to 70%.

The Weather Service is predicting between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain, though heavy thunderstorms could dump more than that. Close said wind gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph during the harsher afternoon storms.

Saturday’s high will reach into the upper 70s and the low will drop to around 60 degrees, the Weather Service said.

Sunday won’t be as chilly as previously forecast, with the high now expected to reach the upper 60s. Temperatures will dip into the low 50s Sunday night, according to the Weather Service.

The cooler weather will stick around into Monday, when the high also will top out in the upper 60s. The low Monday will drop to the upper 40s, according to the Weather Service.

Valentine’s Day, which is Tuesday, has remained steady in its forecast. The holiday is looking to be sunny with a high in the upper 70s.