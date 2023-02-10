2023 World Baseball Classic: Team USA's full roster includes 21 All-Stars, 4 MVPs

Japan won the WBC in 2006 and 2009, with the Dominican Republic taking the title in 2013. The 2021 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
“The whole reason I signed up: trying to win this thing,” Trout told MLB Network. “There is nothing else. Anything else is a failure.”
The Americans begin pool play on March 11, playing four games in five days against Great Britain, Mexico, Canada and Colombia at Chase Field in Arizona. The top two teams advance from the group stage, followed by the single-elimination quarterfinals, semifinals and final at LoanDepot Park in Miami.
Here's a look at the United States' full roster and coaching staff:
Comments / 0