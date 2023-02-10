86-year-old crashes pickup truck into Polk County Dollar Tree
By Dylan Abad,
10 days ago
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people suffered minor injuries when a pickup truck crashed through the front doors of a Dollar Tree in Haines City Friday.
According to the Haines City Police Department, an 86-year-old man was attempting to park his truck outside the Dollar Tree at 1351 Southern Dunes Boulevard when accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes.
As a result, his truck rammed through the storefront causing minor injuries to two customers inside. The driver also suffered minor injuries.
A citation for the driver is pending further investigation.
