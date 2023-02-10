Open in App
Haines City, FL
WFLA

86-year-old crashes pickup truck into Polk County Dollar Tree

By Dylan Abad,

10 days ago

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people suffered minor injuries when a pickup truck crashed through the front doors of a Dollar Tree in Haines City Friday.

According to the Haines City Police Department, an 86-year-old man was attempting to park his truck outside the Dollar Tree at 1351 Southern Dunes Boulevard when accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pE3MO_0kjG7mNW00
    (WFLA image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZIXu0_0kjG7mNW00
    (Haines City Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o76ji_0kjG7mNW00
    (Haines City Police Department)

As a result, his truck rammed through the storefront causing minor injuries to two customers inside. The driver also suffered minor injuries.

A citation for the driver is pending further investigation.

