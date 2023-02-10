Open in App
Rock County, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

VIDEO: Rock County deputy saves man who slipped on ice from being hit by car

By John Clark,

10 days ago

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A quick-acting Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to pull a man to safety after he slipped on ice crossing HWY 14, directly in the path of an oncoming car.

According to police, Deputy Hathorn was assisting a motorist who had run off the road into median.

In body cam footage released by the sheriff’s department, the woman driver can be heard telling the deputy she’s calling her parents.

At that moment, a man who police said believed the driver was his daughter, had parked and was crossing the road to meet the deputy.

However, the video reveals that the man slipped on the ice directly in the path of oncoming traffic. Deputy Hathorn is seen flagging down an oncoming car and pulling the disoriented man to safety.

Police said the incident happened on HWY 14 near the Sheriff’s Office.

