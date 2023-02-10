Open in App
Missoula, MT
KPAX

Deconstruction of Missoula’s former Sleepy Inn set to begin

By MTN News,

10 days ago
MISSOULA – The former Sleepy Inn motel on West Broadway will soon be disappearing from the landscape.

Deconstruction work is set to begin after the Missoula Redevelopment Agency (MRA) and the City of Missoula entered into a contract to take down the city-owned property.

According to a news release, 3 River Landworks, LLC will be working on “hazardous building materials abatement, building deconstruction, and building removal.”

3 Rivers is working with Abatement Contractors of Montana (ACM) and Heritage Timber to complete abatement and deconstruction.

Heritage Timber estimates that approximately 60% of the building materials can be salvaged and diverted from the landfill.

The deconstruction work is expected to begin the week of February 13 and the contractor has 60 days to complete the work.

An additional 45 days for the work is available with the MRA’s approval if additional materials can be salvaged from the site.

City officials note the Envision West Broadway Plan “anticipated that the Sleepy Inn site would be one of the first to redevelop when the site was no longer needed as a non-congregate shelter .”

It is hoped that the redevelopment at the Sleepy Inn “will likely be a catalyst for other redevelopment in the area,” the release states.

Funds from the sale of the property at 1427 West Broadway will go into the City’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Visit the MRA Sleepy Inn webpage for up-to-date information about the future of the Sleepy Inn site.

