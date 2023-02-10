Where’s Harriet? That’s the million-dollar question this week

Where’s Harriet?

Is she in Pasco County where one caller told us he may have spotted her? Or perhaps she is in Arizona helping the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl as another amusingly suggested.

One thing we do know is we don’t know for sure where is the beloved eagle that has captured the attention of people throughout Southwest Florida and across the globe.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam has streamed 24/7 coverage of her North Fort Myers nest for 11 years, building a following of millions of viewers and we have been writing about her ever since. When she went missing earlier this month , we reported on that and efforts to find her, including fans who’ve conducted their own search parties. Go to naplesnews.com for the latest information.

Fingers crossed. Her impact truly has been felt.

Speaking of impact, reporter Amy Williams and photographer Andrew West were on Sanibel and Captiva to check on the progress of the islands’ recovery since Hurricane Ian’s devastating strike nearly five months ago. What they learned was it has been a “game-changing week,” says the mayor, and it included the opening of the school, post office and a few other businesses.

A little farther south, Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce president Jacki Liszak is doing her part to make sure nobody forgets about the impact on her islanders. That includes Liszak. The hurricane destroyed her home and her business, the Sea Gypsy Inn.

Reporter Samantha Neely learned that Liszak planned to attend the 2023 State of the Union Dinner and Address in Washington D.C., as a guest of the First Lady, aiming to share the town's recovery journey.

Not hurricane related, but a major loss all the same as Liz Freeman reported on the death of legal legend Jerry Berry.

Berry was known for taking on many of the highest profile criminal cases in Southwest Florida including the son of a tobacco heiress who planted pipe bombs in his mother’s car in their North Naples driveway back in 1985, that killed her and a stepbrother. I spent many hours in courtrooms covering his legal prowess.

He may have lost his battle with cancer at a far too young age of 68 but he left a legacy to be proud of. As Liz reported, Jerry was instrumental in the formation of specialty courts for mental health, substance abuse and for veterans in Collier and he inspired many young people to pursue legal careers.

Is it even legal to NOT like pizza? Even if you missed National Pizza Day this week, you can still enjoy a slice here in Southwest Florida.

Reporters Diana Biederman and Robyn George Holmes put together a list of their favorites, admittedly a highly subjective one, to guide you across Southwest Florida’s thriving pizza scene.

And with March Madness and bracket fever approaching, this dining duo is working on a little project that will allow you to nominate your favorites. Stay tuned.

