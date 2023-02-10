Open in App
Andover, KS
See more from this location?
KSN News

Greenlight given to East Kellogg expansion

By Wil Day,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05DlqY_0kjG2eD500

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Federal Highway Administration has given the green light for the East Kellogg expansion from Kansas Highway 96 to 159th Street East in Andover.

The Kansas Department of Transportation was forced to hit the brakes on the project back in October. KDOT says they had originally planned for what is called a called “progressive design-build,” which didn’t require the typical steps required for a highway project.

K-96 to expand in Wichita, but you’ll have to wait for it

However, after a contractor was chosen to go ahead with the project, it was determined that there were “flaws in the evaluation and scoring process” and more work needed to be done, including an environmental impact study.

The Federal Highway Administration has determined that the project will not have a significant impact on the area. The project will include expanding Kellogg from 4 to 6 lanes between K-96 to 159th Street East.

KDOT is currently seeking an engineering firm to begin the design process. They expect the final design to be completed in two years and construction to get underway by the summer of 2025.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wichita, KS
Wichita to study 21st Street railroad crossing delays
Wichita, KS1 hour ago
Person seriously injured in west Wichita car crash
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Driver left scene of deadly crash in Winfield
Winfield, KS1 day ago
Most Popular
Man dies after vehicle hits telephone pole in Winfield
Winfield, KS1 day ago
Mother, children critically injured in fiery crash southwest of Wichita
Wichita, KS1 day ago
What does it take to tackle abandoned home fires?
Wichita, KS2 days ago
West Wichita home damaged in wind-driven fire
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Shooting in north Wichita leaves one seriously injured
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Headlight flashing: What it really means and is it illegal?
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Update: Man accidentally shot at West Kellogg motel
Wichita, KS7 hours ago
Walgreens will not send abortion pills to Kansas
Wichita, KS9 hours ago
Campus High School boys ready to ‘Swim To A Wish’
Haysville, KS30 minutes ago
‘Fund the Field’: McPherson schools announce matching fundraiser opportunity
Mcpherson, KS2 days ago
Police: One dead after Goddard officer shoots at driver
Goddard, KS7 hours ago
Video: Endangered rhino calf born at Tanganyika Wildlife Park
Wichita, KS6 hours ago
Update: north Wichita shooting victim in stable condition
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Crime Stoppers investigate shooting that injured a child
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Wichita wrestler dedicates decades to the power of discipline
Wichita, KS6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy