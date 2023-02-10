Open in App
Kettering, OH
WDTN

Fraze announces second round of performances

By Carlos Mathis,

10 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fraze Pavilion has just announced the second round of names to be performing during the 2023 season in Kettering.

Lt. Dan’s New Legs (LDND):

A band that performs pop-dance and Top 40 hip-hop songs will perform live on Friday, July 7 at 8 p.m. LDNL has toured with artists like Ludacris and Run DMC. Tickets will be $5 for general admission, but increases the day of the show.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers:

As a part of 104.7 FM WTUE’s Birthday Bash 2023, a band will perform on Saturday, July 15 at 8 p.m. The artists have created songs like “Bad to the Bone”, “I Drink Alone” and “Ride On Josephine”. Tickets are said to start at $40 and go to $65.

Nelly at The Fraze: Fraze Pavilion announces summer line-up

We The Kingdom:

A Christian-music family band will take the stage in Kettering with special guest Anne Wilson. The family has songs like “Don’t Tread on Me” and “Mine”. Wilson is a native of Lexington, Ky. and sings music like “Hey Girl” and “This House”. The concert is set to begin Monday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $35.

Get the Led Out:

If you enjoy music by Led Zeppelin, a tribute band is coming to Fraze Pavilion to perform live hits on Wednesday, August 16 at 7:30 p.m. One of the songs from the band’s past performance included “Tangerine”, Fraze says on the website. The tickets start at $26 for Lawn & Terrace seating at the venue.

Art on the Commons will return on Sunday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and EcoFEST 2023 returns Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EcoFEST and Art on the Commons are free and open to the public.

Ohio native Katt Williams making a tour stop in downtown Cincinnati

Tickets for the second round of announced performers go on sale Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. To purchase a ticket, you can make your purchase online or in person at the Fraze FanFare Store inside Town and Country Shopping Center in Kettering.

All ticket prices increase the day of the show.

Nelly with Chase McDaniel was previously announced to perform at the Fraze, but the venue has announced the concert has since sold out.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

