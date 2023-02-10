Violent Offender Task Force, Emergency Services Unit, seize nearly 1,300 fentanyl pills in Minneapolis

Nearly 1,300 fentanyl pills were seized when the Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) and Emergency Services Unit (ESU) with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant in the South Uptown area in Minneapolis earlier this week.

According to a press release, VOTF detectives seized over five pounds of powder fentanyl, over one pound of cocaine, one pound of methamphetamine were seized, along with a large press used to package and distribute narcotics.

The 1,295 fentanyl pills seized, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency, is enough to kill tens of thousands of people.

Seven illegally possessed guns, including six handguns and one rifle, were also seized.

One person was arrested and charged in custody with felony firearms violations and violations and three counts of 1st Degree Drug Sale.

Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt is expected to speak about the incident during a Friday afternoon press conference.