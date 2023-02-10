Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
See more from this location?
WCCO News Talk 830

Violent Offender Task Force, Emergency Services Unit, seize nearly 1,300 fentanyl pills in Minneapolis

By Mark Freie,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GPYR9_0kjG0wvL00

Nearly 1,300 fentanyl pills were seized when the Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) and Emergency Services Unit (ESU) with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant in the South Uptown area in Minneapolis earlier this week.

According to a press release, VOTF detectives seized over five pounds of powder fentanyl, over one pound of cocaine, one pound of methamphetamine were seized, along with a large press used to package and distribute narcotics.

The 1,295 fentanyl pills seized, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency, is enough to kill tens of thousands of people.

Seven illegally possessed guns, including six handguns and one rifle, were also seized.

One person was arrested and charged in custody with felony firearms violations and violations and three counts of 1st Degree Drug Sale.

Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt is expected to speak about the incident during a Friday afternoon press conference.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minneapolis, MN
Two men charged with possession of fentanyl pills in Freeborn County
Minneapolis, MN4 days ago
Minneapolis Man Shot and Killed While Working on a Vehicle
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Firefighter transported to hospital, multiple dogs dead in Minneapolis house fire
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Most Popular
Minnesotan arrested for OWI, marijuana
Ashton, IA4 days ago
KARE 11 Investigates: Bungled raid led to innocent pregnant woman’s shackling
Maple Grove, MN4 days ago
State patrol: Porsche driver seriously hurt after high-speed crash
Roseville, MN11 hours ago
2 Dead And 1 Injured In Minneapolis Gunfire Wednesday Night
Minneapolis, MN4 days ago
Person hit by Metro Transit bus on East Lake Street in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
MPD: 2 dead, 1 critical in overnight shootings in Uptown
Minneapolis, MN4 days ago
Two dead in shootings a block apart in south Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN4 days ago
Man caught bringing meth from California to southern Minnesota is sentenced
South Saint Paul, MN5 days ago
Teenager found dead in Elko New Market died of ‘complex homicidal violence’
Elko New Market, MN6 days ago
Minnesota Man Convicted For Incredibly Violent Dump Truck Crash
Roseville, MN5 days ago
Police: Pipes for large centrifuge stolen from Cargill, loss valued at $1 million
Savage, MN5 days ago
Glenwood City Police Chief Darwin resigns
Glenwood City, WI5 days ago
Homemade aircraft has emergency landing on Big Lake
Big Lake, MN1 day ago
Thinning Lake Minnetonka ice prompts warning from Hennepin County Sheriff
Minnetonka, MN4 days ago
3 injured in crash at instersection of Highway 169 & Highway 68
North Mankato, MN3 days ago
16-year-old charged with murder in St. Paul Harding High stabbing
Saint Paul, MN6 days ago
Minneapolis man gets his stolen car back - with drugs, weapons, and a man's ID left inside
Minneapolis, MN8 days ago
Shootings leave two dead, another critically injured, in south Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN4 days ago
GoFundMe Launched for Zimmerman Woman Beaten and Dragged After Crash
Zimmerman, MN7 days ago
Woman fatally stabs man as he was choking her
Brooklyn Park, MN6 days ago
Minneapolis to close unlicensed sauna in Linden Hills as owners look to change city law
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
3 ejected from vehicle in fatal western Wisconsin crash
Alden, MN7 days ago
Isanti man pleads guilty to murdering woman he met at bar; burying her on farm
Isanti, MN5 days ago
Mounds View police seeking shooting suspect
Mounds View, MN11 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy