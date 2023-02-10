Open in App
Columbia, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police, troopers looking out for drunk and impaired drivers over Super Bowl weekend

By Marina Diaz,

10 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking drivers to plan ahead for Super Bowl weekend as the Chiefs prepare to take on the Eagles on Sunday.

"If you are gonna be drinking adult beverages, line up a sober ride now," patrol Cpl. Kyle Green said. "Whether that's a friend or family member or a ride-sharing service before we even get to the Super Bowl.

"We realize that a lot of people will be going out to various Super Bowl parties and events, and we hope that they have a great time."

Green said troopers will be on the lookout for "people who are committing those hazardous moving violations, which lead to a lot of the crashes that we work."

"Also for people who are impaired whether by alcohol or drugs, you know, that's why we're really encouraging everybody to make the plans now so you don't put yourself in a bad situation," said Green.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has partnered with Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety to offer a $15 discount code through Lyft.

The Columbia Police Department always increases staffing downtown "anytime there is an expectation for a large gathering, in order to promote public safety and reduce the risk of potential incidents," spokesman Christian Tabak said.

CPD asks that people report criminal activity that they see. "As much as any law enforcement agency would like to be, we can't be everywhere all at once," said Tabak. "We're always thankful for every measure and precaution that members of our community take to help keep Columbia safer."

AAA reported 215 fatalities on Missouri roads in 2021 involving alcohol and drug-impaired drivers.

"Our message to drivers is drive sober or game over," said AAA's Nick Chabarria. "A DUI collision could forever change your life or someone else's life."

Chabarria said it coul, "leave you with a lifetime full of guilt, prevent you from getting the job you want, and cost you a lot of money. Your life could be negatively impacted by making the wrong decision to drive after drinking alcohol or consuming marijuana."

With the recent legalization of recreational marijuana, AAA is reminding drivers that driving while under the influence is also illegal.

"Whether you smoke, vape, or consume edibles, getting behind the wheel when you’re high on marijuana poses a risk to everyone on the road as well. In fact, next to alcohol, marijuana is the drug most found in drivers who have been involved in collisions," according to AAA.

AAA said research shows that drivers involved in crashes who tested positive for THC were three to seven times more likely to be responsible for the crash.

AAA said marijuana affects a driver's:

  • Ability to maintain attention
  • Reaction times
  • Ability to stay in traffic lanes
  • Judgment of distances
  • Speed of decision-making
  • Peripheral/side vision
  • Coordination

