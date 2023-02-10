‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Feb. 13 – 17: Carly Meets Her Match in Liesl

General Hospital spoilers for Feb. 13 through 17 reveal a week of confrontations. Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) gains a new enemy, while Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) has to deliver answers . Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

General Hospital star Kathleen Gati I Christine Bartolucci/ABC via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal Liesl Obrecht confronts Carly Spencer

Carly has many enemies; her current rival is Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). Their feud increased after Nina learned that Carly knew Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is her daughter . While Nina continues to be looked upon as the bad guy, Carly gets off scot-free for lying. But that doesn’t sit right with Nina’s aunt Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati).

According to Soap Hub , General Hospital spoilers reveal Liesl confronts Carly over her deception. While everyone is so forgiving toward Carly, Liesl wants her to pay. Carly may be a tough woman, but she might have met her match in Liesl, who’ll be a formidable opponent.

Portia Robinson’s big decision

A dark cloud hangs over Portia and Curtis Ashford’s (Donnell Turner) wedding day . That dark cloud is Portia keeping the secret about Trina Robinson’s (Tabyana Ali) paternity. Curtis is unaware that his stepdaughter Trina is his biological daughter.

Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) and Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) know Portia’s secret. As Portia’s big day arrives, her guilt gets the best of her. According to Soaps.com , General Hospital spoilers hint that Portia makes a decision.

Will she come clean about Trina’s paternity? Or will she decide to hold onto her secret?

Whatever Portia decides, that won’t stop drama from ensuing at the wedding.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal Sam McCall and Dante Falconeri’s catch a lead

Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) traded Port Charles for London. But their trip is work-related instead of a romantic getaway. The couple is investigating Esme Prince’s (Avery Kristen Pohl) past, including her nanny.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry , General Hospital spoilers reveal the couple catches a big break. With this new information, they’re one step closer to discovering Heather Webber (Alley Mills) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) are Esme’s parents.

Elsewhere in Port Charles

Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) has a lot to be upset about, and he loses his cool this week. Could Spencer’s outburst have something to do with his dad skipping town? Or could Spencer receive bad news about his bid for custody of Esme’s baby?

Ava Jerome (Maura West) is trying to act normal after whackng her ex-husband Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss) over the head. After covering up Nikolas’ murder and lying about his disapperance, Ava’s guilt increases. This week she and her accomplice Austing Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) meet. However, their conversation is interrupted, could the eaesdropper learn some damaging information to use against the air?

Meanwhile, Laura Collins (Genie Francis) worries about Nikolas. But Laura’s concerns skyrocket when she learns distressing news. could she learn the truth about Nikolas’ disappearance? Or will she learn about him keeping Esme captive at Wyndemere?