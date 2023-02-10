Open in App
Kansas City, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri Capitol turning Chiefs red and gold to celebrate Super Bowl LVII

By Heidi Schmidt,

10 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is telling the Kansas City Chiefs , “Show-Me” a Super Bowl victory.

The “Show-Me” state’s Capitol dome will shine red and gold beginning the evening of Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12, to celebrate the Chiefs playing in Super Bowl LVII .

Gov. Mike Parson ordered the lighting. He is self-proclaimed Chiefs fan and is in Glendale for Super Bowl LVII.

“On this Red Friday, this 57th Governor is celebrating our Kansas City Chiefs all the way through Super Bowl 57,” Parson said. “The Kansas City Chiefs are Missouri’s team, and our State Capitol will shine bright in red and gold as this state and millions of fans across the Kingdom cheer them on this weekend. The Chiefs have made us proud time and time again, and we know this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles will be no exception.”

Chiefs fans get ‘inked’ up ahead of Super Bowl game

Governor Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson plan to meet with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro prior to Sunday’s game in the Phoenix area.

“I’m predicting a 30-27 Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory,” Parson said. “Arizona hasn’t ever seen heat like this – Let’s Go Chiefs!”

The Red Friday celebration spilled inside the Capitol as well.

Rep. Sherri Gallick (R-Belton) and Rep. Jerome Barnes (D-Raytown) join others in red and yellow to support the Kansas City Chiefs in the Missouri House Chamber on Feb. 10, 2023. | Courtesy: Rep. Sherri Gallick

Rep. Sherri Gallick (R-Belton) and Rep. Jerome Barnes (D-Raytown) joined staff and other representatives by sporting Chiefs Kingdom colors ahead of Sunday’s big game.

