Open in App
Berwick, PA
See more from this location?
WBRE

Two men arrested after Berwick shootout

By Vivian Muniz,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4yvX_0kjFv02n00

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two people who shot at each other at a home in Berwick Thursday morning.

According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Fairview Avenue.

Kieth Estep informed East Central Emergency Network (ECEN) that someone had shot at him and he shot back at them, investigators stated.

Man found dead in Scranton apartment identified

Officers said shortly after around 8:48 a.m. a second man, Stevan Xaviar Mercado, called ECEN to report that he was shot in the left leg on Fairview Avenue. Police say Mercado “openly admitted that he fired his weapon and possibly shot himself.”

Through further investigation police said both Estep and Mercado live in the same house on Fairview Avenue and the two were involved in an argument. Estep tried to leave the house when Mercado shot at him and missed, Estep then left and shot once into the home, as stated in the release.

Both Estep and Mercado were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, discharging a gun into a house, and reckless endangerment of another person.

Neither post bail and remain in the Columbia County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Scranton, PA
Man charged with starting fire that injured firefighters
Scranton, PA8 hours ago
Arrest made in Scranton night club shooting
Scranton, PA4 days ago
Most Popular
Man accused of breaking into home, stealing truck during chase
Tobyhanna, PA8 hours ago
State Troopers locate 11-year-old boy
Frackville, PA3 hours ago
Berwick man accidentally shoots self during argument
Berwick, PA2 days ago
Lie on gun application leads to charges
Bloomsburg, PA1 day ago
Intoxicated man allegedly threatens to kill forest ranger
New Columbia, PA2 days ago
BREAKING: Coroner, Police Investigating Two Deaths
Sunbury, PA1 day ago
CSR 911: Two People Rescued in Lewisburg Apartment Fire
Lewisburg, PA1 day ago
Investigation underway after two bodies found
Sunbury, PA7 hours ago
Body found on roadway leads to investigation in Luzerne Borough
Kingston, PA3 days ago
Pottsville Man Faces Assault Charges
Pottsville, PA3 days ago
Two people remove coin machine from laundromat with crowbar: Police
Palmyra, PA1 day ago
Police searching for two suspects in Lebanon County coin machine theft
Palmyra, PA2 days ago
Two charged with meth exchange for a weapon
Carbondale, PA4 days ago
Police conduct further investigation after a body was found in Luzerne County
Kingston, PA3 days ago
Suspect in retail thefts in Allentown, Bethlehem and Bethlehem Township arrested
Allentown, PA2 days ago
Police identify Pottsville homicide victim
Pottsville, PA5 days ago
Traffic stop leads to gun, meth, and DUI charges
Greentown, PA4 days ago
Money Allegedly Stolen During Fire Call at Sunbury Home
Sunbury, PA4 days ago
Mifflinburg man bilked of $1,400
Mifflinburg, PA2 days ago
Death investigated in Bear Creek Twp.
Dunmore, PA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy