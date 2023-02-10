Increase in Avon home burglaries

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:
AVON, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Avon Police are warning town residents about an increase in home burglaries.
While officers were responding to the report of a past-tense residential burglary on Woodford Hills on Thursday evening around 6:11 p.m., reports came in of another past-tense burglary at a home on Hazen Drive.
There are two other similar recent reports.
In all cases, the point of entry was made by breaking into the rear door/slider door of the homes.
All break-ins happened at random times and places.
No one was home at the time of any of the burglaries.
Residents are encouraged to leave lights on in their homes - even when unoccupied, activate security systems, and look for suspicious vehicles.
