Increase in Avon home burglaries

AVON, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Avon Police are warning town residents about an increase in home burglaries.

While officers were responding to the report of a past-tense residential burglary on Woodford Hills on Thursday evening around 6:11 p.m., reports came in of another past-tense burglary at a home on Hazen Drive.

There are two other similar recent reports.

In all cases, the point of entry was made by breaking into the rear door/slider door of the homes.

All break-ins happened at random times and places.

No one was home at the time of any of the burglaries.

Residents are encouraged to leave lights on in their homes - even when unoccupied, activate security systems, and look for suspicious vehicles.