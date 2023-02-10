Open in App
Bedford, OH
Suspect in murder of Bedford 13-year-old arrested in Georgia

By Darcie Loreno,

10 days ago

(WJW) — The man suspected in a shooting that killed a 13-year-old and injured a 15-year-old in Bedford last month has been arrested in Georgia.

According to Bedford officials , David Harden III was found and taken into custody in Martinez, Ga., on Feb. 9. The extradition process has begun, they said.

3 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures

The shooting happened near the intersection of Corkhill and Lee roads in Bedford on Jan. 29.

Both teens were taken to the hospital.

Hysheen Thomas, 13, of Maple Heights, died at the hospital.

