Thunder vs. Trail Blazers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

This is a crucial game for the Play-In standings as half a game separate both teams.
How to watch
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Friday, Feb. 10
Time: 9 p.m. CT
TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma
Probable starting lineups
Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
Damian Lillard
Anfernee Simons
Nassir Little
Jerami Grant
Drew Eubanks
Thunder at Trail Blazers notable injuries
Thunder: Chet Holmgren is out due to foot surgery. Aleksej Pokusevski is out due to a tibial fracture. Lu Dort is questionable due to a hamstring strain.
Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic is questionable due to a calf strain. Justise Winslow is out due to an ankle sprain. Keon Johnson is questionable due to an ankle sprain. Greg Brown III is out due to personal reasons. Ibou Badji is out due to knee soreness.
