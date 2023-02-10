Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

By Clemente Almanza,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQZcc_0kjFsN5C00

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Thunder (26-28) will play their first game since the trade deadline by wrapping up their West Coast trip against the Trail Blazers (27-28).

In their last game, the Thunder won against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday as LeBron James became the all-time scoring leader. The Trail Blazers also won their last game against the Golden State Warriors.

This is a crucial game for the Play-In standings as half a game separate both teams.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Friday, Feb. 10
  • Time: 9 p.m. CT
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Probable starting lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • Josh Giddey
  • Aaron Wiggins
  • Jalen Williams
  • Jaylin Williams

Portland Trail Blazers

  • Damian Lillard
  • Anfernee Simons
  • Nassir Little
  • Jerami Grant
  • Drew Eubanks

Thunder at Trail Blazers notable injuries

Thunder: Chet Holmgren is out due to foot surgery. Aleksej Pokusevski is out due to a tibial fracture. Lu Dort is questionable due to a hamstring strain.

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic is questionable due to a calf strain. Justise Winslow is out due to an ankle sprain. Keon Johnson is questionable due to an ankle sprain. Greg Brown III is out due to personal reasons. Ibou Badji is out due to knee soreness.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Portland, OR
Shaedon Sharpe actually hit his head on the backboard on this insane dunk and fans couldn't believe it
Portland, OR2 days ago
Most Popular
SEC Announces Charges Against Former NBA Star Paul Pierce
Boston, MA9 hours ago
Warriors Land Lakers’ LeBron James In Bold Trade Scenario
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
ESPN lists the ceiling, floor and biggest variable for Texas football in 2023
Austin, TX4 hours ago
Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. trying to focus on development, not losses
Houston, TX4 hours ago
Pistons' Jaden Ivey revealed which player inspired him the most growing up
Detroit, MI4 hours ago
Matchup analysis, game prediction for MSU-Michigan from LSJ's Graham Couch
East Lansing, MI5 hours ago
Latest Bracketology has Blue Bloods squaring off as ‘last four in’
Chapel Hill, NC5 hours ago
Michigan State basketball at Michigan: Stream, broadcast info, three things to watch, prediction
Ann Arbor, MI5 hours ago
UNC commits projected to be future winners at NBA All-Star Weekend
Chapel Hill, NC6 hours ago
Tiger Woods flirting with cut line after faltering Friday at 2023 Genesis Invitational
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
2023 USA Men’s Nike Hoop Summit Team includes Buffs signee Cody Williams
Boulder, CO6 hours ago
Jeremy Sochan is trying hard to get Jabari Smith Jr. to dye his hair
Houston, TX6 hours ago
Torrey Craig viewed as a player Sixers should target in free agency
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
The deeply unsatisfying part of USC's move to the Big Ten becomes clearer
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
James Harden, Sixers react to addition of Dewayne Dedmon to the roster
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Nets reportedly made unfair demands of Lakers in Kyrie Irving talks
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Russell Westbrook's wife on reports of tension between him and Lakers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Tyler Hansbrough says ‘it’s disappointing’ to keep watching the effort of this UNC team
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
If USC lands Duce Robinson, Trojans' recruiting class would pass Oklahoma's
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago
Patrick Beverley talks about the issues that the Lakers have had
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Joe Lunardi reveals what UNC has to do to feel ‘safe’ for NCAA Tournament
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Mike Muscala is making an immediate impact for the Boston Celtics
Boston, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy