Thunder vs. Trail Blazers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Thunder (26-28) will play their first game since the trade deadline by wrapping up their West Coast trip against the Trail Blazers (27-28).

In their last game, the Thunder won against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday as LeBron James became the all-time scoring leader. The Trail Blazers also won their last game against the Golden State Warriors.

This is a crucial game for the Play-In standings as half a game separate both teams.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Friday, Feb. 10

Friday, Feb. 10 Time: 9 p.m. CT

9 p.m. CT TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Probable starting lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

Aaron Wiggins

Jalen Williams

Jaylin Williams

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard

Anfernee Simons

Nassir Little

Jerami Grant

Drew Eubanks

Thunder at Trail Blazers notable injuries

Thunder: Chet Holmgren is out due to foot surgery. Aleksej Pokusevski is out due to a tibial fracture. Lu Dort is questionable due to a hamstring strain.

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic is questionable due to a calf strain. Justise Winslow is out due to an ankle sprain. Keon Johnson is questionable due to an ankle sprain. Greg Brown III is out due to personal reasons. Ibou Badji is out due to knee soreness.