Hamden, CT
WTNH

Where to tie the knot for free this Valentine’s Day

By Olivia Perreault,

10 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Valentine’s Day is a perfect day to showcase your love and tie the knot — especially if the ceremony is free!

Weddings can be incredibly expensive, from the actual ceremony to the reception. On average, Connecticut residents spend roughly $38,500 on a wedding, according to The Knot. Those opting for a more budget-friendly special day may want to consider a free ceremony on Feb. 14.

Select towns across the state are offering free ceremonies on Valentine’s Day:

Hamden
Hamden’s Town’s Clerk Office will offer a limited number of free marriage ceremonies. The ceremonies include a marriage license, a certified copy of the marriage certificate, a justice of the peace, and a small reception for free.

Ceremonies will commence at the Memorial Town Hall.

Find more information and download the Marriage License Worksheet here .

Valentine’s Day in CT: Date nights, events to celebrate love in February

Mystic
Free wedding ceremonies will be available at the Meeting House in Olde Mistick Village on a first-come, first-serve basis. The ceremony will be performed in the town’s chapel by officiant Marie Tyler Wiley, while professional photographer Tammy Lynn Foto will capture pictures.

All you need is an official wedding license from the Town of Stonington, which may be obtained at the Stonington Town Hall.

Find more information here .

If you’re looking to get married on a different date this year but still want to stay on a budget, public parks, and beaches are typically free.

Gain some more tips at this year’s Connecticut Bridal & Wedding Expo at Hartford’s XL Center on June 4. Admission is free with online registration here or $10 at the door.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

