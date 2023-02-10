Fatal Natchez house fire believed to be accidental

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – State Fire Marshal investigators believe a fatal fire in Natchez was accidental.

The fire killed Dr. Ruby As-Sabor who retired from the Natchez Adams School District in 2021.

The Natchez Democrat reported the fire happened on Sunday, February 5 at As-Sabor’s home in the Morgantown neighborhood. Investigators believe the fire started due to an electrical issue in the kitchen and spread throughout the home.

Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington told the newspaper that he is still waiting on a full report from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

