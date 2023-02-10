Southside’s Tanner Robinson (10) takes in his moment after hitting the game-winning shot against Alexandria. Photo by Calhoun Journal

February 10, 2023

East Alabama Sports Today

Calhoun County, AL – Journeyman Robinson hits a put-back at the buzzer to lift Southside over Alexandria in area title game; Valley Cubs overcome early turnover trouble to take lead in closing seconds

By Al Muskewitz



Tanner Robinson might not start for the Southside Panthers but he was sure in the right place at the right time for them at the finish Thursday night. Robinson followed a blocked shot that appeared to spell doom for the Panthers and put in the winning basket with one second remaining Thursday night to give the Panthers a 50-49 win over Alexandria for the Class 5A Area 12 Tournament title.

The Valley Cubs trailed the entire game until Drake Davis’ layup gave them a 49-48 lead with 10 seconds to play. It looked like that was going to be enough to give the Cubs the win when Kory Cargal blocked Cayden McMichael’s layup off the backboard inside of five seconds. But the rebound came right to Robinson who was trailing the play and he laid it in right before the horn sounded. “Right spot, right time,” Robinson said. “Got the offensive rebound, turned around, cut it loose and I knew it was money right when it came off the hand. “I knew we were going to get it. I knew that was going to happen. I was right there, saw it come off, grabbed it, all I had to do was make it. Thank God for I did. Thank God.”

It was the Panthers’ fourth area title in school history and first since 2009. The others were 1971 and 1991. And it was all due to Robinson being Johnny on the spot. “That’s a kid who has worked his tail off for six years,” Southside coach Chad Holderfield said. “He doesn’t start and some nights he plays more than others, but he’s been incredibly faithful to work his tail off and be a great teammate and wait on his moment and, my gosh, what a moment. What a moment.”

The Valley Cubs were their own worst enemy early in the game. They made 11 turnovers in the first quarter and fell behind 12-2. All of Southside’s points in the quarter came on converted turnovers. Until tournament MVP Brenton Heath hit a 3 at the buzzer, the Cubs had more turnovers than Southside had points. As it was, the Cubs had only 15 shots and 11 points at halftime. They had 15 turnovers and with Southside successfully slowing the pace, every turnover robbed the Cubs of the limited opportunities they had to score. “I don’t know if it was nervous or what, but I’ve never been part of a game where you score two points in a quarter and only have 11 at halftime,” Alexandria coach Will Ginn said. “We just didn’t come out. It was like everybody was expecting somebody else to do something. “They’re playing a half-court man-to-man defense why do you turn the ball over at all. I don’t know how you have a turnover period. Credit to them, they came out and were the aggressor. They were physical with us and it kind of got in our heads.” [read more…]

ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM: Brenton Heath, Southside (MVP); Scotty Motes, Southside; Cayden McMichael, Southside; Will Shirley, Southside; Drake Davis, Alexandria; Antonio Ross, Alexandria; Camare Hampton, Lincoln.

