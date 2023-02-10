Gio has warning for Woody Johnson after Jets owner's 'horrible' quarterback comments

Jets owner Woody Johnson made it clear once again that the team needs to make a quarterback upgrade, declaring the position as the “weakness” of the team last season.

Gio completely agreed, but couldn’t believe Johnson was so outward about the team’s desire to find a new starter, especially while they’re also still voicing their belief in Zach Wilson’s ability to grow.

“My God did that sound horrible,” Gio said. “You’re not supposed to talk like that when you’re the owner! We all know it’s the truth, but they really need to figure out this quarterback situation behind the scenes and not publicly, because if they do fall flat with one of these guys that’s out there and they gotta go back and Zach Wilson is a big part of their plans, everyone is gonna be bringing this up to Woody Johnson, who was basically saying the guy can’t play.

“Maybe the Jets have an inside track on Derek Carr, but if it’s not him, then who? Plug and play quarterback, who is that? Jimmy Garoppolo? Baker Mayfield?”

If the Jets miss out on the big fish of the offseason like Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr, then the team could very well wind up settling on a middling veteran, or going back to Wilson, and how would that go over given the owner’s recent comments about how the team looked with Wilson last season?

“It is a horrible situation to be here for the Jets,” Gio said. “At this point, I’d rather roll the dice with Mike White at this point rather than go for Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield, or Andy Dalton…I don’t see one of those guys outside of Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr coming in and being the answer for the Jets. I just don’t see it.

“It’s more than just plug and play…they also need a leader. That’s what they’ve been lacking. They need the right personality at that position, and they haven’t had that for years and years.”

