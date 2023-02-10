Gio: Super Bowl has least buzz of any in years

Friday marks Boomer and Gio’s last show in Arizona for Super Bowl week, and Gio says it wraps up a week where there was as little hype surrounding the big game as he could remember.

“We’ve barely talked about the Chiefs and the Eagles,” Gio said. “Quite frankly, I feel like this is the least amount of buzz we’ve had going into a Super Bowl in years.

“The NBA sort of dominated this week, but nobody has really said anything of note, there hasn’t been a lot of controversy, both teams have won a Super Bowl in recent memory. What has there been that has got you fired up for the game?”

The game has plenty of storylines, some that have been played out to exhaustion, like the Kelce brothers and Andy Reid coaching against his former team, but the game will also sport one of the NFL’s biggest stars in Patrick Mahomes, another MVP candidate in Jalen Hurts, and two of the top teams in the league. Still, Gio hasn’t felt the hype much at all around Arizona.

“The game could be great, it could be an all-timer,” Gio said. “But this has been like ‘Just get us to the game,’ because nothing of interest has happened this week with the two teams.”

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)