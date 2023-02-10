Boomer is riding high after Rangers trade for Vladimir Tarasenko

Boomer has been battling illness all week, but nothing helped him feel better more than seeing his Rangers swing a big trade for All-Star Vladimir Tarasenko on Thursday.

“This is a great trade by Chris Drury. A great trade,” Boomer said in his return to the show on Friday. “I don’t think he’s done yet.

“When I saw this, it was the one thing that brought a big smile to my face. I felt really good about this trade. It was one of those all-in moves, that ‘Look, we feel like we got a really good team here, we know we’re in a very difficult conference, and we’re gonna have to load up.’”

Tarasenko comes with an unquestioned resume, but also with some question marks regarding his health after multiple shoulder surgeries. But Boomer is confident that those are behind Tarasenko, and he could be the exact kind of goal scoring playoff performer that the Blueshirts need to take the next step.

“If Vladimir Tarasenko can be the guy he has been in the past for the Blues in the playoffs, it can set up a first line of Panarin, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Mika Zibanejad,” Boomer said. “The potential for that is explosive. Hopefully that will work, and the rangers will go deep into the playoffs, and if not, all the way to the Stanley Cup.”

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)