Police identify man killed as he slept on a couch in Fresno. Gunfire came from outside

Fresno Police identified a man killed this week, and said Friday he was shot to death as he slept when someone fired into a home.

Police said Brody Witherell, 24, was struck by gunfire as he slept on a couch in a home on Grant Avenue near Clark Street about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Fresno’s ShotSpotter, a gunfire recognition software, counted 18 rounds fired, police said.

Officers arrived at the home about a half-mile north of downtown to find Witherell suffering from at least one wound, police said. Two others in the home were not injured.

Witherell died a short time later at Community Regional Medical Center, police said.

Brody Witherell, 24, was the victim of a fatal shooting on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, according to Fresno police. FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Lt. Paul Cervantes said a number of questions remained unanswered, including why a shooter fired so many rounds from a handgun into the home.

“This residence was targeted without a doubt,” Cervantes said. “Now, whether or not Mr. Witherell was the person they were targeting has yet to be determined.”

Witherell had been living in the home for about a month and did not have a room of his own, which is why he was on the couch, Cervantes said. “He was not a gang member.”

Fifteen shell casings were recovered from the scene, he said.

Cervantes said because of the hour of the shooting, the department is short on witnesses and is looking for any details or video surveillance neighbors can provide.

The slaying marked the fourth homicide in Fresno this year of which two were intentional. There were five intentional homicides the same time last year, according to police.

Shootings so far this year have remained mostly flat with 43 so far, and 45 at the same time last year, police said.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 .

Police can also be contacted directly at 559-621-7000 .