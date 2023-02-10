Open in App
Vail, CO
See more from this location?
Vail Daily

Colorado Avalanche Information Center’s State of the Snowpack at Vail Brewing Company highlights improved conditions in the backcountry

By Carolyn Paletta,

10 days ago
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center partnered with local rescue and ski patrol groups to present the latest State of the Snowpack at Vail Brewing Company...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State
State, local leaders talk over Glenwood Canyon crashes
Glenwood Springs, CO1 day ago
Colorado leaders came together to discuss solutions to Glenwood Canyon closures
Glenwood Springs, CO2 days ago
Semi-truck crash closes Glenwood Canyon, spills aluminum cans everywhere
Glenwood Springs, CO4 days ago
Most Popular
Time machine: 50 years ago, a memorable photo from a Vail Mountain ‘hotdog’ contest
Vail, CO1 day ago
Saturday’s Vail Daily cover photo: TOKiMONSTA’s ball
Vail, CO2 days ago
A 40-year Buzz: Vail’s beloved ski and snowboard shop celebrates 4 decades in business
Vail, CO3 days ago
Sunday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Precious medals
Vail, CO2 days ago
Vail Fire responds to small gas spill in Gore Creek in West Vail
Vail, CO3 days ago
Eagle Valley Library director leaving after 10 years
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
Hardscrabble trails under review and set for improvement
Eagle, CO1 day ago
Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: River runs to gold
Vail, CO5 days ago
Friday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Giant slayer
Vail, CO3 days ago
VIDEO: Vail Mountain 100% open? Not quite
Vail, CO5 days ago
Bob’s Place celebrates 30th season in Avon
Avon, CO3 days ago
Wildlife Trail Ambassador Program’s new campaign aims to change perspective on wildlife
Eagle, CO3 hours ago
West End project in Edwards has plans out to a host of local, state, federal agencies, organizations
Edwards, CO5 days ago
Eagle Police officer commended for rescuing man from Eagle River after crash on I-70
Eagle, CO2 days ago
Vail Comedy Show returns Thursday with headliner Chris Voth
Vail, CO4 days ago
Colorado Mountain Medical relocates several specialty clinics to Avon
Avon, CO5 days ago
Shakey Graves returns to the Vail Valley with summer show at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on June 21
Vail, CO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy