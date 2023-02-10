Update at 4:30 p.m.: Pennsylvania State Police say that Aniya Bailey has been located and is safe.

Reported earlier:

Northern York County Regional Police are looking for an 18-year-old girl who is missing under suspicious circumstances, according to a news release.

Aniya Bailey of Manchester Township was last seen at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at her place of employment, Crumbl Cookie in the West Manchester Town Center. Her father took her to work, and when he returned to pick her up at 9:30 p.m., she was not there, police said.

Police say Bailey entered a Lyft vehicle around 7 p.m. for an unknown destination. When her phone was turned on, it indicated she was in the Hanover area.

Police are working with the cell phone provider, social media accounts and banking apps to help locate her.

The teen is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, 115 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes, police said. She was last wearing a black Crumbl Cookie T-shirt, a black Crumbl Cookie hat, black leggings and a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt.

'I just need to know that my son is OK': Mother, police search for missing Kadin Black

Anyone with information about her disappearance or whereabouts can contact police at (717) 467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org. The case number is 2023-005889.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Missing York County teen has been found and is safe: state police