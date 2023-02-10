Celebrate 50th anniversary of Operation Welcome Home at Maxwell AFB, starting Tuesday

Maxwell Air Force Base is preparing to celebrate its local Vietnam Era Veterans and the pivotal role Maxwell AFB played in hosting 43 returning Prisoners of War and their families on Feb. 14, 1973.

The base will be hosting several events, starting with a virtual Operation Welcome Home Kickoff on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m., and continuing in March with a POW/MIA 24-Hour Relay and culminating in the arrival of the Vietnam American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall.

"It's going to be a fantastic week to just honor and celebrate the service of so many veterans who didn't have that celebration when they served," said CMSgt. Lee Hoover, command chief, 42 Air Base Wing.

In 1973, Operation Homecoming became a massive effort to return 591 American prisoners of war held by North Vietnam following the Paris Peace Accords that ended U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. Maxwell Air Force Base played a pivotal role in this historic event by reuniting POWs home with their families and love between Feb. 14, through April 1.

"Maxwell Gunter was one of 10 air bases, and we welcomes 43 prisoners of war here then," said Col. Ryan Richardson, commander of 42 Air Base Wing,

Join Air University Library and the 42nd ABW online Tuesday to recognize the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming. Guest speakers include Col. (ret) Carlyle "Smitty" S. Harris, Col. (ret) Leon “Lee” F. Ellis, and Captain (ret) Guy Gruters, three former POWs who landed at Maxwell 50 years ago.

Join the ZoomGov meeting at:https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1611851900?pwd=SzEvaXY2OEc4MHhCNzA0OUpZaFNYdz09Passcode: 281855Webinar ID: 161 185 1900International numbers available: https://www.zoomgov.com/u/ac1damgGiA

24-hour torch relay

"Just a couple of weeks later on March 12, the traveling Vietnam War Memorial will enter the River Region, escorted by patriots on motorcycles and first responder vehicles," Richardson said.

After the memorial wall is set up, join Maxwell AFB on March 13 and 14 for the Maj. Samuel Diechelmann POW/MIA 24-Hour Eternal Torch Relay. It's a 24-hour relay to run for and and to remember prisoners of war and those missing in action.

"Some 81,000 plus," Richardson said.

Invited: Maxwell, Gunter, and surrounding communityDate: March 13-14, 2023, 8:30 am to 8:30 am (24 hours)Location: Officer Training School Track on Maxwell AFBSign up: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4cadab29a6f8c52-powmia#/

See the memorial wall in person

"Following the run, we have invites out to all the River Region public schools to provide the opportunity for children to come view the wall," Richardson said.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial is the most visited memorial on the National Mall in Washington D.C.

On March 15, 8 a.m., the installation at Maxwell AFB will be open to the community.

"My personal welcome and invite to all Vietnam veterans to be recognized, and for all veterans in the community ro rally around them as we recognize them and celebrate their sacrifice so many years ago," Richardson said.

Invited: Maxwell, Gunter, and surrounding communityDate: March 16, 2023, 10 a.m.Open to the PublicSign-up: https://m.signupgenius.com/#!/showRSVPSignUp/10c094baaa62da7fec25-operationLocation: Officer Training School Track, Maxwell AFB