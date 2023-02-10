The Arizona Republic's top high school boys basketball Coach of the Year candidates

There still is a lot of basketball to be played and somebody not on this list could emerge as The Arizona Republic's high school boys basketball Coach of the Year.

But, as we head into the second round of the 32-team Open Division state tournament and as conferences get set for play-in games, here's a look at our leading candidates:

Dave Novak, American Leadership Gilbert North

He led a program that a year ago was playing in 3A to the second overall seed in the Arizona Interscholastic Association's first Open Division tournament, which brings the top teams from 6A, 5A and 4A together. His son, sophomore guard Dylan Novak, has been the catalyst on the court. Novak was hired two years ago and has accelerated the charter school to an incredible pace to be among the best in the state in any conference.

Ray Portela, Phoenix Sunnyslope

Portela was The Republic's Coach of the Year two years ago when he led the Vikings to the 6A championship. But this has been maybe his best coaching job, getting them into the second round of the Open tournament with the youngest team he's ever had with four freshmen, two of whom start.

Charlie Wilde, Phoenix Pinnacle

Another past Republic Coach of the Year, it's been a bit of a rebuild at Pinnacle since the Pioneers won the second of back-to-back state titles in 2019, behind Player of the Year Nico Mannion. But he's got his program back on track with dynamic duo Bryce Ford and Ashton Reese leading the charge. They gave top-ranked Gilbert Perry its only loss during the season and meet the Pumas again tonight in the second round of the Open.

Randy Lavender, Waddell Canyon View

He's got a strong chance of becoming The Republic's Coach of the Year for a second straight season, after leading Peoria Centennial to its first 5A championship last year. His No. 21-seeded team pulled the upset of the Open so far with a win at Boulder Creek on Tuesday.

Patrick Battillo, Peoria

He had to lead this team for much of the season without his top player, senior guard Andrew Camacho, who recently returned from an injury. But the Panthers, led by Calvin Windley and Caden Bass, didn't skip a beat on their way to the No. 3 Open seed and now into the second round.

David Glasgow, Coolidge

Nobody can turn around a program quicker than this guy. He completely changed the dynamic of Coolidge basketball in his second stint with the Bears and last week got them to knock off defending 3A champion Chandler Valley Christian at their place to show they might be the team to beat in the 3A tournament.

Kurt Keener, Gilbert Christian

Nobody really gave these guys much of a chance in 3A during the season, but in typical Keener fashion, he got the Knights playing their best basketball in the second half of the season, making them as dangerous a team as any in the 3A tournament.

Jeffrey Bonner, Fountain Hills

Fountain Hills is the only school in the state that hasn't lost a game yet, at 24-0. This is a 3A team that can get to the final and win going 22-7 last year. In the 2020 pandemic year, the Falcons went 16-12. Not only this year's varsity team is unbeaten, his program's JV adn frosh teams went undefeated.

Jordan Augustine, Glendale Ironwood

Augustine was our Coach of the Year in 2020 when the Eagles knocked off Millennium for the 5A championship. He doesn't have a team of stars but he's got a close group that knows how to play defense, share the ball and enjoy the ride into the second round of the Open.

Ty Amundsen, Millennium

Very underrated coach, who every year loses a top player to prep academy, but only gets his team to keep winning. He never complains about losing anybody. He makes the most of every player on the roster and gets them to feel good about where they're at. He's doing it this year with two freshmen and two sophomores making big-time noise on their way to the Open second round.

Kaimarr Price, Phoenix Mountain Pointe

He had one of the best teams in the state last summer before half of his roster went elsewhere. Two players moved to California, and his top two players went into the prep academy route. So to get his team to go 14-11 and a spot in the 5A tournament is a remarkable accomplishment at any level.

Michael O'Guinn, Phoenix North Canyon

He's had teams start fast in the past. But this is the first one that started fast and finished strong. Even though the Rattlers got thumped in the first round of the Open, they'll try to make a run in the 5A tournament next week. O'Guinn takes what's in the neighborhood and does a great job of molding them into talented players and men.

Sam Duane Jr., Perry

He's got the most talented roster in the state, but it says a lot about the culture he's created when two 5-star players, senior Cody Williams and sophomore Koa Peat, want to stay and not be swooned into the prep academy fast-pacer life and leave their egos aside for the sake of the team.

Todd Fazio, Gilbert Highland

His last state title came in 2007 at Scottsdale Desert Mountain. He took over the Highland job in 2018 when it was struggling. Fast forward five years, and he's got the Hawks at 25-2 and still alive in the Open tournament, showing steady improvement each year.

Ben Stryczek, Phoenix Christian

He asked for a tough early schedule and he got it, and gave 6A Sunnyslope (56-51 loss) and 6A Peoria Liberty (82-76 loss) a run. Now the 22-4 Cougars have a chance to make a run to the 2A title as a tough, seasoned group.

Mike Grothaus, Chandler Basha

Another team with two starting freshmen, he’s got them into the Open 16 with a tough defensive approach and a killer instinct. There is no fear with these freshmen and with senior Torin Bosch holding everybody together.

Matt Hooten, Brophy Prep

He’s had to go without 6-6 senior wing Arman Madi for much of the season with an injury. He lost starting guard Connor Fitzgerald early in the season with an injury. But the Broncos have managed to put together a late, great run and find themselves in the Open second round.

Mitch Armour, Desert Mountain

What a difference a change of schools makes. After hitting bottom last year at Mesa Skyline, he got hired at Desert Mountain and the Wolves have won 23 games and are in the Open 16. It helps to have two explosive freshmen guards in brothers Kaden and Kalek House.

Mark Martinez, Campo Verde

In a short time, Martinez has built a state powerhouse, a team with a good shot at reaching the Open final out of 5A. Incredible job bringing the kids together to make it about how they can win together.

