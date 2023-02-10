Open in App
Worcester, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Not since 1909: Worcester reaches high-temp mark Friday

By Mike Elfland, Telegram & Gazette,

10 days ago

A week after record-setting low temperatures, Worcester found itself on the plus side Friday.

The midmorning reading of 56 degrees marked a record high for any Feb. 10.

In 1909, Worcester residents enjoyed a 55-degree day, according to the National Weather Service.

The normal high for Feb. 10 is in the mid- to upper-30s. The high temps of Friday are mixed with gusts of up to 40 mph.

The region is in the midst of a streak of mild weather, with the thermometer occasionally climbing over 50 degrees.

Amid talk of the 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of '78 , the city saw a 61-degree temperature swing last weekend.

A record low of minus 13 was hit Saturday, followed by a high of 48 degrees on Sunday.

On Feb. 4, 1931, the reading dropped to minus 4.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Not since 1909: Worcester reaches high-temp mark Friday

