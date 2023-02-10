Open in App
Worcester, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester police seek help finding second suspect in October homicide

By Marco Cartolano, Telegram & Gazette,

10 days ago

WORCESTER — Police are asking the public for help in locating a Worcester man charged in the killing of a 28-year-old man on Burncoat Street.

On Friday, Worcester police released a wanted poster for 23-year-old Kelvin Verde. Police say he has been charged with murder and there is an active warrant out for his arrest.

Verde, described as 6 feet 4 inches tall and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Police have already arrested a Webster man in connection with the killing of Andrew T. Barley of Worcester. Berny A. Calderon Jr., 25, is being charged with murder.

Calderon made his first court appearance Jan. 4, where he pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail. He is also charged with home invasion and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, serious bodily injury.

The statement of facts in the case was impounded Jan. 4 until the apprehension of another suspect, according to court records.

Calderon is scheduled to have a pretrial video hearing on March 8.

Residents with any information on Verde can call 911 or the police detective bureau number, (508) 799-8651, or text anonymous tips to 274637 TIPWPD.

In October, Barley was shot sometime before 8:40 a.m. and rushed to a hospital. Police announced later that afternoon that he had died.

Schools in the area, including Quinsigamond Community College and Burncoat Street Preparatory School, were locked down for more than an hour after the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester police seek help finding second suspect in October homicide

