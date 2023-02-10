Woman charged with kidnapping released on bond in North Carolina

MUNCIE, Ind. — A former Delaware County resident charged with kidnapping the daughter of a missing Muncie woman has been released from custody after posting bond in North Carolina.

Sheila L. York, 66, was arrested Wednesday in Asheville, North Carolina, where she now lives. She had been charged Jan. 18 in Delaware Circuit Court 4 with both kidnapping and obstruction of justice.

Her bond was set at $10,000, although local authorities had believed that could only be posted after York was returned to Indiana.

York is accused of kidnapping the daughter of Ashley Morris Mullis, a 27-year-old mother of three who was last seen by friends and family members in September 2013.

The daughter, a baby when her mother disappeared, was reportedly also the child of Daniel York Sr., the husband of Sheila York,

Daniel York, identified as a suspect in Mullis' disappearance, died in Florida in 2015.

Sheila York later adopted the child in Florida, and allegedly provided authorities and court officials there with false information concerning Mullis and the missing woman's family.

She also contested efforts by Mullis' parents to be able to visit their granddaughter.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said Friday he was "irked" to receive word that Sheila York had posted bond in North Carolina.

"Judge (John) Feick's order was crystal clear," Hoffman said. "Her bond was to be posted to the Delaware County clerk's office once the defendant had been booked into the Delaware County jail."

Under the conditions of her bail, Hoffman said, York was to remain in Delaware County "during the pendency of this proceeding."

"One way or another we will extradite her back here," he added.

Jeff Stanley, chief deputy of the Delaware County Sheriff's Department, said Friday he had been informed of York's release. He said a hearing concerning custody of the child had apparently been scheduled in a North Carolina court.

