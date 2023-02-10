BROCKTON – Seven adults and two children have been displaced after an early morning fire caused "extensive" damage to a multi-family home on North Main Street, Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said .

About 1:40 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a blaze at 1014 North Main St., a multi-family, two-and-a-half story home.

"There was heavy fire on the second floor porches that were extending to the third floor," Nardelli said.

The nine residents of the building had already evacuated the home by the time firefighters arrived on scene.

"Due to extensive damage to the building, the nine residents who were displaced were taken into care by Red Cross," Nardelli said.

The chief estimated damage to the home at roughly $100,000.

It took 20 to 30 minutes to extinguish the fire, and another two hours to make sure there were no additional fires within the structure of the home.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Staff writer Namu Sampath can be reached at nsampath@enterprisenews.com, or you can follow her on Twitter @namusampath.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Nine displaced after 'heavy fire' damages multi-family Brockton home