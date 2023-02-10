BY THE SEVENS: Hottest area teams going into hoops playoffs

Following are the seven hottest area teams headed into the upcoming playoffs.

—

SOUTH COFFEYVILLE (21-0)

CLASS B GIRLS (#15)

The Lady Lions boast one of the small schools’ best players in the state in Ann Dolan. Dolan has amassed more than 1,000 career points. Despite their unbeaten mark — which includes wins multiple Class A-and-larger clubs — South Coffeyville is ranked only No. 15 in the state. That means the Lady Lions might be playing with a little chip on their shoulder. Some of their wins against bigger schools are: 54-49 vs. Commerce (2A), and 52-36 vs. Nowata (2A).

—

NOWATA (17-5)

CLASS 2A BOYS (#12)

Since scraping to a 5-4 record to open the season, the Ironmen have won 12 of their last 11 games. They put up season-high scoring in their most recent victory against Caney Valley, 90-48. Senior Skylar Stevens has provided the biggest spirit and inspiration of the team, along with consistent high production.

—

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN (16-5)

CLASS B BOYS (NR)

The Mustangs have stormed to four-straight wins — including knocking off dangerous rival, Wright Christian, 51-44. WCS should actually be at the 20-win mark, but a combination of cancellations and their participation in the ultra-competitive Washington Tournament (they lost to three Class 4A teams) took their toll on the record. However, second-year head coach Steven Cooks feels the experience in the Washington tourney made the Mustangs a stronger team. The Mustangs are mostly powered by their junior-and-younger players, including Kael Siemers, Tyrel Cloud, Trey White, Kyle Kelley, Cooper Holley and others.

—

PAWHUSKA (18-3)

CLASS 2A GIRLS (#12)

The quality of the Lady Huskies’ season could be indicated by who’ve they lost to — No. 1-ranked Seiling, No. 5-ranked Preston and No. 9-ranked Alva. Other than that, Pawhuska has been a powerful winning machine, currently riding a five-game winning streak.

—

CANEY VALLEY (16-5)

CLASS 2A GIRLS (#17)

Caney Valley has galloped to three-straight wins against a gauntlet of rivals.The Lady Trojans don’t reach 50 points scored most the time. But, their defense is steel-clawed — 12 games giving up less than 30 points. Veterans Sammi Gilbreath and Jade Upton combine for most the offensive punch. First-year starter Libby Thompson has blossomed into a stronger offensive contributor and Chloe Scherman is a returning starter.

—

BARTLESVILLE (7-12)

CLASS 6A BOYS (#12, EAST)

The Bruins’ season record isn’t impressive, but the team could be catching a gust of fiery momentum with three wins in its last four outings. Bartlesville has played 10 teams that were ranked when they played them — including five Number Ones (Kingfisher, 4A; Edmond North, 6A; Carl Albert, 5A; Millwood, 3A; and Broken Arrow, 6A). Guard David Castillo is rated as one of the top players in the nation — not only for his considerable scoring tools, but for his playmaking, rebounding and transition savvy. Aadhi Ayyappan has scored in double figures in most games and Michael Smith III has provided a big boost in extended spots. When the Bruins’ main producers put it together at the same time and role players contribute quality minutes Bartlesville can be formidable.

—

NOWATA (10-12)

CLASS 2A GIRLS (NR)

The Lady Ironmen are on the upswing with a 4-1 record in their most recent five games. Some of the team’s signature wins include beating Class 4A Miami, 36-34 (ot), beating Class 4A Dewey twice, 51-33 and 60-27. Maddii Barnes, Ty Brown and Trailee Watson are some of the veteran contributors. Kennedy Nubel and Jordan Ashley have come on strong.