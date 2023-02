The Kenton Wrestling Team placed ninth at the Western Buckeye League Championships at Elida scoring 39.0 points. St. Marys took home the WBL team title going undefeated during the regular season and winning the tournament handily with a score of 187.0 points. Wapakoneta followed as runner-ups scoring 154.5 points and narrowly edging out third place Celina by 2.5 points.

KENTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO