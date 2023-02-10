Open in App
New Haven, CT
WTNH

Shopping local: How Conn. businesses hope to flourish this Valentine’s Day

By Kent Pierce,

10 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Super Bowl and Valentine’s weekend are big opportunities for local businesses, and the city of New Haven is hoping people will shop local.

Nethia Joyner, owner of Mae Flower & Gift Shop certainly hopes that works. She wants a busy weekend. This is the time of year when florists like her make a big chunk of their income.

“Mother’s day and valentine’s day are some fo the busiest time of the year,” Joyner said.

Next door at Dope ‘N Delicious, co-owner De’Ari Allick is also hoping for a busy few days. First, with catering platters for the big game on Sunday. Then, a special plan for serving their high end comfort food on Tuesday.

“For Valentine’s Day, we shut our restaurant down and do a private setting,” said Alick. “We decorate this whole thing. they get a private chef, they get a private cook.”

Both businesses are lucky to have survived the pandemic. Dope ‘N Delicious opened up about a year into the pandemic, and Mae Flowers opened up just three months before the pandemic began.”

“I made sure I fought my way through it, because the name Mae Flower is for my mother and the business is actually named after her,” Joyner said.

New Haven officials are highlighting these businesses this Valentine’s day to call attention to the impact of buying from local businesses.

“Particularly in black and brown communities, there has not been the kind of building of wealth that we are starting to see in New Haven,” said Mayor Justin Elicker (D-New Haven).

De’Ari Allick is hoping to change that in his neighborhood.

“Here is perfect because this is where I’m originally from. I was born in the Ashmun Street projects,” Alick said. “Everyone in this neighborhood kind of watched me grow up.”

Both businesses hope their success will help their stretch of Dixwell Avenue thrive.

