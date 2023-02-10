Open in App
Little Rock, AR
KARK 4 News

Little Rock Zoo offers fun for families, couples and singles this Valentine’s Day

By Claire Kreuz,

10 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you are still looking for a date idea this Valentine’s Day weekend, the Little Rock Zoo has something for couples, families and even singles.

Feb. 11-12 is Love Your Zoo Weekend filled with lots of love from their animals. There will be love-themed keeper chats, Valentine’s Day themed enrichment for the animals and other activities.

If you are not feeling the love this Valentine’s, they have you covered as well. For $5 you can name a cockroach after your ex and it will be fed to the Hornbill, Mayhem. Zoo staff will film Mayhem chowing down on the roaches and and air it on Feb. 13.

Arkansas Skatium offers fun and active date night ahead of Valentine’s Day

For a look at all the activities the Zoo has planned this Valentine’s Day, visit LittleRockZoo.com .

