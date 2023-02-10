Three Orlando restaurants scored spots on Yelp’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in the U.S.

Yelp's annual list spotlights restaurants from around the U.S. aggregated from user reviews. This is the 10th year of the Top 100, and the trio of Orlando restaurants who made the cut cover a diverse array of culinary ground.
Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine came in very strong at ninth place. One Yelper likened the food to "a party for my taste buds that I never wanted to end.” Orlando Weekly restaurant critic Faiyaz Kara called it a "gastronomic love fest."
The omakase-style eatery Kadence scored the 30th place slot. "The fish was incredible. … Their plating is beautiful too, perfect for food photos," raved a convert. OW praised Kadence's "superlative, multicourse omakase dinners" in a 2018 review .
And "plant-curious" business Hungry Pants was ranked 42 overall. Yelpers enthused about how it's a fine "spot for meat eaters, vegetarians, and vegans." In a 2020 review , OW was particularly taken with their cheeseburger and sour orange pie.
Both Kadence and Selam captured slots in the 2022 Top 100 list as well.
