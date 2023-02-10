Man arrested on gun charges in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A man was arrested on gun charges Wednesday in York County.

A citizen called York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and reported the man was coming out of the woods that surround nearby homes in the 400 block of Fenton Mill Road. Deputies responded to the scene and located the man who matched the description and was holding a dark-colored object.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, as the deputies approached the man he went into a wooded area and reemerged without the object he was carrying. Upon searching the wooded area, Deputy Octaviano and K-9 Ghost found a .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine and two additional magazines.

Tyrell Seldon (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail)

The man, identified as 42-year-old Tyrell Seldon, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and destroy or alter a firearm serial number. Deputies obtained a search warrant for Seldon’s residence after obtaining enough information.

At Seldon’s residence, police also seized nine firearms and ammunition.

Seldon is being held on the charges at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

