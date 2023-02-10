Open in App
Belton, MO
FOX 2

Stores prepping for Chiefs Kingdom Super Bowl parties

By Dave D'Marko,

10 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – “You’ve got to fight for your right to party,” Travis Kelce yelled after defeating the Bengals to clinch a third trip to the Super Bowl in four years.

Chiefs Kingdom is ready to party again.

“It’s very exciting we’re going to another Super Bowl hoping we’re going to win,” Lakisha Lumpkin said.

Stores are ready for the Super Bowl surge.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes wins second NFL MVP

“Today’s been pretty busy tomorrow should be a little busier Saturday is going to be crazy Sunday is going to be nuts,” Belton Hy-Vee Store Manager Aaron Cunningham said.

“The first week I thought I had enough to get me through the two weeks and I was dead wrong so I got on the phone Monday morning and just made a lot of phone calls,” Jerri Brandon, Brookside Party Warehouse owner, said.

Football fans have been making out their shopping lists and menus.

“We need something to make some noise so we’ve got some confetti cannons for the victory and then we’re just looking for some other stuff to decorate the house we’re looking forward to a big win,” Tom Beck said.

“We’re going to have meatballs, cheesy bread and shrimp and all the dips and chips and salsa,” Jeffrey Forbis said.

At the Hy-Vee in Belton shoppers are greeted with tents full of Chiefs merchandise and plenty of football themed food. There are football shaped containers full of appetizers wings and barbecue and of course all kinds of red and gold decorated delights.

“We try to make it as easy as possible for people so you don’t have to buy all these ingredients just grab and go everyone is short on time we make it happen for you,” Cunningham said.

After Super Bowl Sunday bakery employees have to start getting ready for Valentine’s Day and maybe decorating some Super Bowl Champion cupcakes too.

