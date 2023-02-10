Open in App
Struthers, OH
WKBN

Mahoning County grand jury indicts Struthers man on child rape charges

By Joe Gorman,

10 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Struthers man faces two counts of rape after he was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury .

The two rape charges Michael Coudriet, 21, faces are both first-degree felonies.

Coudriet also faces five third-degree felony counts of gross sexual imposition. He was booked Friday into the Mahoning County jail.

An indictment in the case said Coudriet is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor from July 2017 to July 2019. The victim was 8 years old when the abuse started, according to the indictment.

Coudriet is expected to be arraigned Feb. 22 in common pleas court.

