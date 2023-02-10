Galentine’s market, Monster Jam, plus 8 things to do this weekend

DENVER ( KDVR ) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From Vegas Valentine’s Day to the Curling National Championships, there is something for everyone.

Weather-wise , expect partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonal highs. Temperatures will make it to the mid-40s on Friday, 51 degrees on Saturday, and back to the mid-40s for Sunday.

Things to do this weekend

Here are 10 things to do this weekend across Colorado:

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.