Emma Roberts Shares Pic of Her Son's Face After Her Mom Posts 'Without Asking'

Whoops?

It seems Emma Roberts ' mom,Kelly Cunningham, committed a very modern faux pas last week when she posted a photo of the actress' son, Rhodes -- and showed his face in the process. If you're asking what the big deal is, take a look at Roberts' Instagram: She's been purposely keeping her little one's face hidden in the shots, often sharing photos of him from behind or the side. However, it sounds like Roberts isn't that bothered. In fact, she used the situation as an opportunity to repost the picture of the 2-year-old youngsterto her Instagram Story.

"When your mom posts your son's face without asking," Roberts wrote, "but you love them both so whatever."

Emma Roberts/Instagram

While she's been making an effort to maintain some of her child's privacy, Roberts does occasionally share updates about the toddler on social media, most recently including a snap from a day at the park together.

The 32-year-old actress gave birth to her first child with then-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund in December 2020 . In January 2022, ET confirmed the two had ended their relationship after nearly three years together . Later thatyear,Roberts began dating fellow actor Cody John .

"Emmais in a great place with Cody and they are really enjoying their relationship," a source told ET in January ."Things are serious. As for her co-parenting relationship with Garrett, things are fine. Her main priority is Rhodes and making sure their son feels loved by both of them."

