Only 1 Bed Bath & Beyond store will remain open in Pittsburgh area after more closures

Another week brought another round of closures for Bed Bath & Beyond, as the company announced its Cranberry location is on the list.

In the Greater Pittsburgh area, the lone location to stay open is the Waterfront, with stores in North Fayette, Bethel Park and Monroeville planning to shut their doors.

Close-out sales are now underway at the once-prominent retail giant for bridal registries and college students. This week, Bed Bath and Beyond announced it was closing 150 more stores, bringing the total to 400 nationwide, about half of its physical locations, and some shoppers aren’t happy.

“I want to see what I’m buying. That’s about the best I do,” said Kay Verity of Cranberry Township

NBC News reports the company reached a deal to raise $1 billion dollars to avoid filing for bankruptcy for now. Shoppers we spoke with believe it’s a perfect storm, from workforce issues and inflation to the rise of e-commerce.

“Prices have really gone up, and i don’t think they’ll come down,” said Kay Disher of Mars.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if any store closed because of online shopping,” said Jon Disher of Mars. “It’s ruined our society.”

The company hasn’t announced the exact dates the Pittsburgh-area stores will close.

