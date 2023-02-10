On The Menu: Satisfy your dessert cravings at Sweet Red Peach in Inglewood

If you're craving something sweet to pick up for yourself or your sweetheart this Valentine's Day, look no further than Sweet Red Peach. It's located just across the street from Sofi Stadium in Inglewood.

"Every day we sell hundreds of cakes," said Sweet Red Peach owner Karolyn Plummer.

There are tons of flavors to choose from for all the dessert lovers out there -- everything from a rich double chocolate cake, to carrot cake, and cheesecake.

Owner Karolyn Plummer says the German chocolate is easily their best seller and rent-payer. At least 80 slices are sold every day.

The sweet eatery also boasts a unique blue velvet cake, but the booming baking business began with Plummer's famous red velvet.

"I call that my first baby before I had my children."

She opened Sweet Red Peach in 2011 after spending 17 years as a teacher in the Compton Unified School District.

Since then, it's risen to become a dessert destination. They have even customized cakes for celebrities Snoop Dogg and Big Sean.

Not a cake person? Not a problem.

Sweet Red Peach is also known for their banana pudding, peach cobbler, freshly baked cookies and cinnamon rolls.

The sweet treats sell out fast. Desserts cost between $5-10.

"Every time that door opens I'm humbled because people don't have to spend their money with you. It's not something that you just take for granted," she explained.

Sweet Red Peach is open 7 days a week, and partners with food delivery apps for any potential late-night cravings. You can also order online

"You have one life. This is it. There's no do-overs, do what you love. I've been blessed to know my talent and I just ran with it," she said.

There are a number of specials for Valentine's Day including cookies, cupcakes and chocolate-dipped strawberries.